Women's Wrestling's 1st Ever Victory

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE WINS IN 3 SPORTS.

Blue Hose Women’s Wrestling Earns Program's First Victory Over Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. – The Presbyterian College women’s wrestling team earned the program’s first career victory on Saturday night as the Blue Hose earned a 29-14 win over host Ferrum at Swartz Gym.

Final Score: Gannon 40, Presbyterian 8

Final Score: Presbyterian 29, Ferrum 14

Location: Ferrum, Va.

Records: Presbyterian (1-1) | Ferrum (0-1) | Gannon (1-0)

NOTABLES

- The Blue Hose picked up four victories over the hosts en route to the program’s first win after bouncing back from a 40-8 loss against Gannon earlier in the evening.

- PC got pins from Isabella Badon (123), Lillian Humphries (143), Morgan Norris (155) and Madajah Trapier (170) to earn the win for the Blue Hose.

- Norris also earned a win in the match against Gannon by pin.

RESULTS

Gannon 40, Presbyterian 8

109 – Nikoly Dos Santos (Gannon) technical dec. Cassandra Lopez (PC) 18-8

123 – Alexandra Alers (Gannon) dec. Isabella Badon (PC) 9-8

130 – Mikayla Dockweiler (Gannon) dec. Alexa Downs 8-1

136 -- Gabriella Malinowski (Gannon) pinned Hannah McElroy (PC) 1:30

143 – Morgan Norris (PC) pinned Jezebel Garcia (Gannon) 1:00

155 – Annabelle Helm (Gannon) pinned Adelyhda Perez (PC) 5:50

170 – Amara Deverices (Gannon) pinned Madajah Trapier (PC) 1:00

EXH – Lillian Humphries (PC) pinned Gabriella Malinowski (Gannon)

Presbyterian 29, Ferrum 14

109 – Cassandra Lopez win by forfeit

123 – Isabella Badon (PC) pinned Marrisa Ruiz (Ferrum) 2:00

130 – Destiny Benjamin (Ferrum) technical dec. Alexa Downs 11-0

136 – Hannah McElroy win by forfeit

143 – Lillian Humphries pinned Bailey Gilmore (Ferrum) 1:30

155 – Morgan Norris (PC) pinned Taylor Kleemoff (Ferrum) 1:15

170 –Madajah Trapier (PC) technicaldec. Talum Smith (Ferrum) 12-1

EXH – Cassandra Lopez (PC) pinned Alisha Elizalde (Ferrum)

Up Next

• The Blue Hose are next on the mat for the King Duels which are set for October 26th at 9:00 a.m. in Bristol, Tennessee.

PC Volleyball Rolls Past Rattlers

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College volleyball team hit a season-high .395 on its way to a 3-0 victory (25-9, 25-14, 25-18) over Florida A&M in its final non-conference contest of the season on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the Blue Hose third straight win, bringing their record to 8-9. FAMU drops to 3-12 on the campaign.

Notables

- Sophomore Erin Cooke notched her fifth straight double-double, racking up a match-12 kills and adding 14 assists while hitting .458.

- Junior Allie Wright pitched in eight kills and also served a pair of aces to move into fifth place in PC’s DI era (2007-present) for career aces.

- Sophomores Lauren Talbert and Trinity Williams contributed eight and seven kills, respectively. Cooke, Talbert, Wright, and Williams all hit .412 or better in the contest.

- Junior Sierra Jones handed out a match-high 20 assists and chipped in six digs.

- Senior Erin Eulitz led all players with 14 digs.

How it Happened

- Leading 9-7 in the first set, the Blue Hose posted runs of 7-0 and 6-0 on the way to a 16-2 finish to the opening set.

- In the second set, Presbyterian gained separation with an 8-1 spurt to open up a 15-6 edge. FAMU could not get closer than six, as the Blue Hose seized a two-set advantage.

- PC slowly built a 14-7 lead in the third set, and again Florida A&M could not get closer than six for the remainder of the set.

- The Blue Hose never trailed at any point in the contest, and the match featured just three ties.

Up Next

PC continues its eight-match homestand on Friday evening as it welcomes High Point to the Templeton Center. First serve is set for 6:00 pm.

Turcis Gives Men's Soccer 2-1 OT Win at Longwood

Farmville, Va. – The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team picked up a 2-1 overtime win over Longwood at the Longwood Athletics Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Riccardo Turcis buried a shot from the edge of the six-yard box at 95:10 to improve the Blue Hose to 1-0 in Big South play.

Final Score: PC 2 – Longwood 1

Location: Farmville, Va. (Longwood Athletics Complex)

Records: Presbyterian College (3-8, 1-0); Longwood (4-5, 0-2)

Scoring Summary

- Mikel Abando scored from 12 yards out with a through ball from Ander Etxaniz to open the scoring.

- Sergio Pinto tied the game with his third of the season off a pass from Luca Ziegler at 37:54.

- Turcis scored the game winner off a deflected cross that found the sophomore on the far post as he volleyed it in.

By the Numbers

- Presbyterian led in shots 12-7, and in shots on goal, 4-3. Longwood led in corners, 6-3, and in fouls, 20-14.

- Both teams earned three yellow cards each.

Notables

- Senior Ricardo Hernandez played the full 95 minutes and became the first PC player to eclipse 6000 career minutes played in the DI era.

- Pinto scored his 13th career goal and moved to within one goal of the program’s DI record.

Up Next

Presbyterian College hosts Radford at Martin Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, in a 7 pm game that will be broadcast on ESPN+.