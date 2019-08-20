Wilder Ribbon-Cutting Sept. 6th

Red Devil Changes, no scrimmage:

The Clinton High Football scrimmage against Berea on Wednesday, August 21st, has been cancelled.

The ribbon cutting and dedication of the new construction at Wilder Stadium will be held on Friday, September 6th at 6:30 PM.

Come on out and see our Red Devils in action -- varsity Sept. 6 hosting Broome, and junior varsity Aug. 28 hosting Laurens!

Scrimmage - A report said a Berea coach had a death in his immediate family; the scrimmage will not be rescheduled. Stadium - A report said some inspections on the Wilder Stadium work were done Monday, and some minor adjustments will have to be completed.