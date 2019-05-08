Taking 1st Place in 1ST Car

Surnick backs up his 1ST car

It’s not bragging if you can back it up – and Steve Surniak did just that Saturday night at Laurens County Speedway.

Surniak, driving the aptly-numbered “1ST" car, took home first place in the 25-lap main event of the Carolina Sprint traveling series. Jake Karlkin was second, with Brandon McLain third, Bobby Komisarski fourth and Frank Peters fifth.

Surniak and Mike Sellers opened the main event on the front row, keeping hold of the top spots while the rest of the field did a good job to avoid any serious trouble until a caution came out on lap 6. Surniak, brought back to the pack by way of the caution, immediately re-established a healthy lead on the restart before an accident on the same lap forced another restart – and a red-flag period after Sellers smacked the wall before balancing on the front nose of his car, then falling over and eventually having the car land on its wheels.

The race got back going before another caution on lap eight, and when it did Surniak again built a hefty lead on the rest of the field – eventually going up by more than two seconds by the end of the 16th lap. The race, however, was stopped again when John Karlkin hit the wall in turn 2 and eventually lost his wing on top of his car, which landed on its side. Karlkin, like Sellers, was okay following the incident.

It was the final caution in the main event, with Surniak using the final restart as the springboard to another two-plus second lead by the time the white flag flew. By then Surniak had victory well within his grasp.

4-Cylinder: It appeared Scott Nelson and J.R. Baker were on their way to a last-lap duel for the top spot in the 4-Cylinder main event, but their hopes went up in smoke before they took the white flag – and Phillip Wilson was more than happy to be the benefactor.

Wilson went from third to first on the final lap and held off Aaron Summitt to win the main event, with Bubba Kolb taking third in an exciting main race.

Nelson led from the start of the race, with Baker eventually getting by Baillie Lowe for second after Lowe spun out on the fifth lap. When the race resumed Nelson and Baker immediately resumed their battle for the top spot. Nelson tried to pull away from Baker, and briefly had some success, but Baker was able to close the gap and stayed within striking distance. The battle reached its apex, however, when the two made contact on the frontstretch as they tried to get to the white flag, crashing out just short of the start-finish line. The move pushed both drivers down the standings, with Baker eventually finishing eighth and Nelson ninth, while Wilson – who had been in third through the last half of the race – grabbed hold of his good fortune and zipped to the victory.

Limited: Frank Coates grabbed the top spot in the Limited main event, with Tony Quarles finishing second and Josh Richeson third.

Coates started on the pole and quickly used the starting position to his advantage in taking the lead. He tried to pull away from Quarles, but the margin between the two drivers never strayed too far beyond a second. Quarles trimmed the margin to .664 seconds by the halfway mark of the 25-lap main event and appeared ready to put up a big challenge for the top spot.

Those hopes, however, were erased after a caution with six laps to go. Once the field went back to green-flag racing Coates pulled away from Quarles to win rather comfortably.

SECA 604 Crate: Brad Rachels moved further in his pursuit of a division championship at LCS, winning the main event in the SECA 604 Crate Division. Danny Howell was second, while Mac Huey was third and Terry Bullard was fourth.

Rachels and Howell started the main event on the front row, but Rachels soon powered away and effectively ended chance of a competitive race. Rachels was ahead by .645 seconds after just a lap and maintained a lead of more than a second for almost the entire remainder of the race. Rachels eventually won the race by .97 seconds.

FWD: Seth Smith won for the third time in four weeks in the Front-Wheel Drive Division, denying Travis Jamieson the top spot in the process. Jamieson was second and Josh Dawson was third.

Jamieson had been going for his second straight victory in the division but spent much of the night climbing uphill after tapping the wall on the first lap. Billy Medlin took the lead at the start of the race, but eventually found himself in a three-car battle with Shawn Nichols and Smith. The battle lasted until the ninth lap went both Nichols and Medlin fell off the pace, each fading from contention.

When the race resumed Smith, who took over first place after the caution, maintained a steady lead through the final four laps and eventually topped Jamieson by 1.168 seconds.

602 Crate: Rod Tucker rolled to an easy victory in the 602 Crate main, winning by 3.353 seconds over second-place driver Colby Cannon. Colt Smith was third.

The caution-free main event saw Tucker take the lead from the start and never lose hold of it through the 15 laps contested. Smith, on the third lap, tried to make a move by Cannon for second place but could not get all the way by and settled back into third place. Tucker, meanwhile, started to assert control of the race by taking a nearly 1.8-second lead through three laps.

The lead continued to grow as each lap went by for Tucker, effectively putting himself on cruise control as he blew away the field.

Thunder Bombers: Dylan Chappell grabbed another victory at LCS, taking the top spot in the Thunder Bombers Division main event. Dan Lawson was second and Scott Pulley was third.

Chappell took the lead from the start of the main with Pulley and Lawson briefly trading hold of second place before Lawson maintained it through the first lap. The race hit a speed bump when cautions came out on lap 4 and lap 5, but on the second restart Chappell was able to use a good restart to grab a safe lead.

As Chappell continued to stay in the top spot, Lawson found himself in a battle with Pulley for second place, but Lawson managed to maintain the position through the remainder of the race.