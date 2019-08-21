Spangler show at The House of Pizza.

The Tommy Spangler Coach’s Show returns for the 2019 season beginning next Thursday August 29th. The show will be from 7-8 p.m.

The show will be at House of Pizza in Clinton for fans wanting to attend the event. If you cannot attend you can listen live on 96.5 FM WPCC in Clinton and Fox Sports 98.3 FM in Spartanburg.

Ryan Real will host the show with Coach Spangler and it will occur every Thursday leading into a football game for the Blue Hose.