Home / Sports / Spangler show at The House of Pizza.

Spangler show at The House of Pizza.

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 3:41pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics

 

 

The Tommy Spangler Coach’s Show returns for the 2019 season beginning next Thursday August 29th. The show will be from 7-8 p.m.

The show will be at House of Pizza in Clinton for fans wanting to attend the event. If you cannot attend you can listen live on 96.5 FM WPCC in Clinton and Fox Sports 98.3 FM in Spartanburg.

Ryan Real will host the show with Coach Spangler and it will occur every Thursday leading into a football game for the Blue Hose.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here