Red Devils are hurricane-tossed

CLINTON HIGH SPORTS ROUND-UP.

Red Devils are blown away; Pendleton up next

Clinton had two runners top the 100-yard mark, but Wren was overwhelming in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – in Piedmont Friday night.

The Category 5 Hurricanes blew past the Red Devils, 63-13; next up for Clinton is Pendleton this Friday for Homecoming.

Kimon Quarles ran 22 times for 129 yards, and found the end zone with 9:23 left to play. Jykorie Gary toted the rock for 107 yards on 16 carries, and hit paydirt with 5:47 left in the game. Greg Sanders added 26 yards to a Red Devil running attack that had 50 opportunities for 259 yards. Wren ran for 66 yards.

Davis Wilson completed two passes in six attempts for 41 yards, before leaving the game (3rd quarter) on a hit that was flagged for a penalty. Wren threw for 466 yards – 385 by Joe D. Owens.

The game showed how far the Red Devils have to go against top-flight opposition under football head coach Corey Fountain in his first season at Clinton. Wren improves to 3-1; Clinton is 1-3, having defeated Powdersville and losing to Wren, Broome and Laurens, a 54-26 winner Friday over Wade Hampton.

Fountain told Saturday Morning Rewind, “We just gotta take care of the football. … Never the way you want to start the ball game with a pick 6, but you’re not going to win a game 0-0 anyway; they start off 7-0 on us and we came back (two drives stopped by turnovers). … Owens is a great quarterback. He’s been a great quarterback at Mauldin, he’s a great quarterback at Wren. I think he was a great quarterback at Carolina at one time. They have great players, and they did what they needed to do to win the game.

“We just got to get better. We’ve got to get faster and stronger; these young guys have bought in to the weight room.”

Wren scored on the game’s first play – a Briggs Cox interception of a Wilson pass and 45-yard TD run. Two passing TDs and a run score later, Wren scored on a blocked punt. The Hurricanes piled on three 3rd quarter touchdowns after that.

Jeremiah Boyd had an interception, and Juan Lawson added a PAT for the Red Devils. Quarles scored from 1 yard out, and Gary’s score was a 47-yard run. Clinton committed five turnovers.

This Friday’s opponent, Pendleton, lost to Belton-Honea Path, 42-21.

Scores of interest

Laurens 54, Wade Hampton 26 (Raiders running, 428 yards)

Laurens Academy 50, WW King 6 (junior quarterback Thomas Lowry is responsible for 7 touchdowns)

Newberry 20, Fairfield Central 6

Ninety Six 26, Mid-Carolina 21

Branchville 52, Whitmire 16

Camden Military 56, Ware Shoals 12

Chapman 49, Woodruff 35

Union County 28, Greer 14.

JV Football:

Clinton 28, Wren 15. Touchdowns by: Justin Copeland, 30 yd catch and 2 rushing; RT Corley, 1 yd cacti, 2 interceptions; Jay Martin, fumble recovery; Wilson Wages, 1 interception; Austin Copeland, 2 passing. Coach Glenn's comments: "Our team came out and played well tonight, against a good football team. We played our assignments well and it led to big plays. It was a good team win, will continue to improve an get better. #TEAMme. C Record: 3-1 overall.

CHS girls cross country: 43rd in the Eye Opener, 1098 points. 1st place - Fort Mill, 272 points.

Clinton Runners:

125th, Dorothy Trent, 23:01;

162nd, Elizabeth Reid, 23:29;

271st, Gabi Carles, 24:57;

338th, Ava Machione, 26:36;

362nd, Quiana Suber, 27:06.

CHS boys cross country: 37th in the Eye Opener, 1002 points. 1st place - Greer Middle College Charter High School, 169 points.

Clinton Runners:

179th, Zac Bagwell, 19:28;

189th, David Wilkie, 19:38;

213th, Jacob Hawkins, 19:54;

253rd, James Anderson, 20:18;

339th, Javier Carles, 21:11;

340th, Joey Ardelt, 20:12

CHS JV boys cross country: 38th in the Eye Opener. Clinton Runners:

336th, Joseph Carles, 23:07;

350th, Gaige McWaters, 23:17;

353rd, Hayden Stinson, 23:18;

357th, Sam Gearheart, 23:20;

545th, Ja’Kobe Watson, 25.22

The Eye Opener is a popular invitational cross-country meet that draws teams from all over SC in all classifications. Private school and homeschool teams also participated along with teams from North Carolina and Tennessee -- 118 high schools participated. More than 2,700 runners completed the 6 races (1,720 boys and 1,044 girls - 540 in the boys championship race).

Girls - Clinton 5th, 98 pts. Palmetto 1st, 35 pts, at Clinton. C Runners:

5th Dorothy Trent, 22:54;

20th Elizabeth Reid, 25:51;

22nd Danielle Trent, 26:31;

24th Jakota Wall, 27:01;

27th Quiana Suber, 27:42;

30th Erin Donley, 27:59;

36th Ava Machione, 29:13.

Boys - Clinton 1st, 42 pts.; Palmetto 2nd, 76 pts. at Clinton. Overall winner: Luis Brenna, Laurens, 18:44. C Runners:

5th Nick Perskins, 19:39;

7th Keenan Dominick, 19:55;

8th Zac Bagwell, 19:59;

9th David Wilkie, 20:06;

13th Jacob Hawkins, 20:33;

14th James Anderson, 20:38;

18th William Reid, 20:55.

Girls Tennis:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6 UNION CO. HIGH SCHOOL 1

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Anna Gregory 6 – 0, 6 – 1

# 2 Singles Chandler Dailey defeated Mary Kathryn James 7 – 5, 6 – 4

# 3 Singles Reese Gowan defeated Bailey Scott 6 – 4, 6 – 2

# 4 Singles Gracie Spangler defeated Libby Fisher 6 – 2, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles Jerri Hill defeated Julia Bailey 6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 1 Doubles M C Daily & Chandler Dailey defeated Gregory & James 8 – 0

# 2 Doubles Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson lost to Jenna Fleming & Halen Lawing 6 – 2, 3 – 6, 10 – 6

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 5 MID-CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL 1

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Reagan Peel 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Chandler Dailey defeated Tandice Northcutt 6 – 0, 7 – 5

# 3 Singles Gracie Spangler lost to Adie Ashmore 7 – 5, 2 – 6, 10 – 7

# 4 Singles Reese Gowan defeated Katelyn Buzhardt 7 – 5, 7 – 6 (5)

# 5 Singles Jerri Hill defeated Julia Eargle 6 – 4, 6 – 3

# 1 Doubles M C Daily & Chandler Dailey D N P

# 2 Doubles Kaitey Threatt & Grace Johnson defeated Jessica Graham & Riley Peel 6 – 3, 6 – 3

C Record: 3 – 1 Overall; 2 – 0 Conference.

Varsity Volleyball:

Union 3, Clinton 0. Scores: G1 UCHS 25 CLINTON 11 /G2 UCHS 25 CLINTON 13 /G3 UCHS 25 CLINTON 14.