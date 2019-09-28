Home / Sports / Red Devil Nation Is Rewarded With A W - a photo gallery

Red Devil Nation Is Rewarded With A W - a photo gallery

Sat, 09/28/2019 - 1:09am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald

Congratulations to the Clinton High Red Devils for a great Homecoming, 2019. Asia Whitmore, representing the 12th grade, is crowned Homecoming Queen. The Red Devils battle to a 20-14 win over Pendleton on Richardson Field at Wilder Stadium. Festivities include the always popular Homecoming Parade. And the Devil Regiment presents its marching show following the football game. It was a near-capacity home side crowd as 2 reunion classes attended the game; as football head coach Corey Fountain said, "We need that atmosphere at every home game." Good Job, Red Devil Nation. - Vic MacDonald Photos

