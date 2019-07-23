Pre-Season #7 - PC Blue Hose

Four Blue Hose are on Pre-Season Big South Team - ADDED: TV SCHEDULE.

Four Presbyterian College football players received preseason honors from the Big South last Tuesday, as the league announced its annual awards.

Wide Receiver Keith Pearson and linebacker Colby Campbell both earned first team all-conference honors. Offensive lineman Eli Teeselink and linebacker Jarrett Nagy earned honorable mention for the 2019 preseason all-conference teams.

PC was selected seventh in the 2019 Big South Preseason Poll.

Presbyterian opens the 2019 season on August 31st at Stetson with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in DeLand, Florida.

Keith Pearson, Wide Receiver, First Team

Pearson recorded a team-high 565 receiving yards during the 2018 season with a pair of touchdowns on 52 catches. He tied for second in the league with his 52 receptions. Pearson had three games with at least 100 all-purpose yards highlighted by 134 yards against Bluefield. The Blue Hose wideout had a pair of 100 yard receiving games with a season-high 103 yards against Gardner-Webb. Pearson’s 5.20 catches per game ranks second in the PC D1 record book for receptions per game as he ranked third in the league with 56.5 yards per game. He finished fifth in the conference in receiving yards with 565.

Colby Campbell, Linebacker, First Team

Campbell led the team and the conference in tackles this season as he recorded 90 total tackles, which is tied for seventh-most in a single-season in PC’s Division I era. The sophomore had four games with double-digit tackles this season, with a career-high 14 coming on two separate occasions against Austin Peay and Campbell. He also recorded 7.0 tackles for loss which rank 10th in the Big South and is fifth amongst conference linebackers. Campbell had a pair of forced fumbles to tie for the Big South lead as he had one against Campbell and Wofford, while recovering one against Austin Peay and Wofford.

Eli Teeselink, Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention

Teeselink played and started in all 10 games all coming at Center as has made 28 straight starts including each of the last two years. The Blue Hose center recorded 38 knockdowns and had 32 1st Down/Touchdown Blocks during the 2018 season as he didn’t allow a sack. He was part of an offensive line that allowed just five sacks which was second fewest in the Big South. Teeselink helped block for a running game that averaged 117 yards per game during the season.

Jarrett Nagy, Linebacker, Honorable Mention

Nagy led all freshman in the Big South with 89 total tackles, which is second on the team just one behind fellow linebacker Colby Campbell. The freshman had five games with at least ten tackles including three contests with a career-high 12 tackles. He finished third in the league amongst linebackers and fourth overall with 47 solo tackles on the year. He had a season-high 2.0 tackles for loss against Monmouth. Nagy recorded 0.5 sack against Hampton where he also had one of his two quarterback hurries. The freshman recorded his lone interception of the year in the Blue Hose season finale matchup at Wofford.

