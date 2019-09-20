PC vs Eastern Kentucky at Bailey Memorial Stadium

HOME FOOTBALL SATURDAY: The Presbyterian College football team wraps up a three game season opening homestand as the Blue Hose welcome in Eastern Kentucky to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 1 p.m. kick.

The game will be live on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-2) vs Eastern Kentucky (1-2)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

WHEN: Saturday, September 21 (1:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: First All-Time Meeting

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Chris Doski, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Eastern Kentucky Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College football team was unable to overcome a fourth quarter rally from Jacksonville as the visiting Dolphins earned a 30-20 victory over the Blue Hose last Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• Jarius Jeter led the Blue Hose offense with his first career 100+ yard game as the sophomore ran for 106 yards on 13 carries in the loss.

• Junior linebacker Colby Campbell led the defense with 12 tackles for his second straight 10+ tackle performance of the season.

PC Wraps Up Home Stretch with Eastern Kentucky

• PC returns to Bailey Memorial Stadium to face Eastern Kentucky in its third and final game of the season opening homestand.

• It is the first time that Presbyterian and Eastern Kentucky have ever played in the two school’s histories.

Davis & Jeter Starting Fast

• Presbyterian running backs have got off to a fast start in 2019 as both redshirt senior Zola Davis and sophomore Jarius Jeter have shown up in the statsheets.

• Davis has scored three touchdowns on the season as he had a rushing and recieivng score against Jacksonville last time out.

• Jeter picked up 106 yards on the ground against JU for the first 100 yard game by a Blue Hose since last season when Davis had 108 against Bluefield.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Colby Campbell ranks first in the conference with 12.5 tackles per game with a pair of 10+ tackle performances in the first two games of the year.

• Jarius Jeter sits fifth in the Big South with 69.0 yards per game and is tied for seventh with 138 yards rushing.

• Keith Pearson is eighth in the conference with 51.5 yards per game receiving.

Blue Hose To Honor Cally Gault

• The 2019 Presbyterian College football team will honor late head coach Cally Gault throughout the 2019 season with a decal on the back of their helmets.

• During Gault’s 22-year tenure (1963 to 1984), PC won a total of 126 games, most still by a PC head football coach.

• He posted eight seven-win seasons, including a best 11-2 mark during the 1979 season when the Blue Hose won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship. Presbyterian won the SAC Championship in 1978 with an 8-2- 1 mark as well.

• Under Gault 57 players earned all SAC honors, while 21 were named All-Americans. He won three SAC coach of the year awards in 1977,1979, and 1984. Jimmy Spence and Clayto Burke were each named SAC offensive players of the year in 1978 and 1979, respectively. With Charles Huff taking home defensive player of the year honors in 1984.

Scouting the Colonels

• Eastern Kentucky comes in with a 1-2 record following a 19-7 defeat at Indiana State last time out.

• Daryl McCleskey leads the Colonels offense with 250 yards of rushing on the young season, while Alonzo Booth has rushing TDs on the year.

• Steven Crowder paces the defense for EKU with 23 tackles including 5.0 tackles for loss. Corey Glass has 20 tackles.

• The Colonels lead the Ohio Valley Conference allowing just 156.3 yards passing per game.

Up Next

• PC hits the road for the first time in 2019 next Saturday as it travels to North Alabama for a 4 p.m. kickoff against the Lions. The game will be shown on ESPN+ from Florence next weekend.