Mercer coming off a win against Western Carolina

TOMORROW – The Presbyterian College football team opens its 2019 season on Saturday afternoon as they welcome in Mercer at 2:00 p.m. inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Saturday’s game with the Bears will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and you can hear the game on Fox Sports 98.3 FM as well as WPCC 96.5 FM.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-0) vs Mercer (1-0)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

WHEN: Saturday, September 7 (2:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: Mercer Leads 9-5

SERIES HISTORY: Saturday’s game marks the first time since 1941 that Mercer and Presbyterian will meet as the Bears won 19-12 in the matchup in 1941. The last time PC hosted Mercer was in 1937 when the Bears won 25-13.

WATCH: ESPN+ (Chris Doski, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Mercer Notes | Big South Notes

PC Opens 2019 Home Slate

• The Blue Hose are set to kickoff their 2019 season on Saturday afternoon against Mercer.

• The game was added to the Blue Hose schedule following the cancellation of PC's season opener on 8/31 against Stetson due to Hurricane Dorian.

• Due to the cancellation of the game with Stetson, PC is currently slated as the only team in the Big South to play 12 straight games beginning on Saturday.

Scouting Mercer

• Mercer enters Saturday's game at 1-0 following a 49-27 victory over Western Carolina last Saturday.

• The Bears QB Robert Riddle opened the 2019 season with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns against Western Carolina.

• Deondre Johnson had 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Tyray Devezin ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Blue Hose To Honor Cally Gault

• The 2019 Presbyterian College football team will honor late head coach Cally Gault throughout the 2019 season with a decal on the back of their helmets.

• During Gault’s 22-year tenure (1963 to 1984), PC won a total of 126 games, most still by a PC head football coach.

• He posted eight seven-win seasons, including a best 11-2 mark during the 1979 season when the Blue Hose won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship. Presbyterian won the SAC Championship in 1978 with an 8-2-1 mark as well.

• Under Gault, 57 players earned All-SAC honors, while 21 were named All-Americans. He won three SAC coach of the year awards in 1977,1979, and 1984. Jimmy Spence and Clayton Burke were each named SAC offensive players of the year in 1978 and 1979, respectively. With Charles Huff taking home defensive player of the year honors in 1984.

Big South All-Conference

• The Blue Hose placed four on the 2019 preseason all-conference team highlighted by WR Keith Pearson and LB Colby Campbell both earning first-team honors.

• OL Eli Teeselink and LB Jarrett Nagy both earned Big South Honorable Mention on the preseason team.

• Pearson led the Blue Hose during the 2018 season with 52 catches and a team-high 565 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

• Campbell led the defense and the conference with 90 total tackles in the 2019 season highlighted by four games with 10+ tackles. He was named to the 2018 postseason Big South All-Conference Team.

• Nagy finished with 89 tackles to lead all freshman as he had five games with at least 10 tackles. He finished third in the conference with 47 solo tackles.

• Teeselink was a part of a Blue Hose O-Line that allowed just five sacks which were second-fewest in the league. PC’s offensive line averaged blocking for 117 yards per game on the ground.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose continue their three-game homestand next Saturday as they welcome in Jacksonville to Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kick is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+.