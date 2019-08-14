Meet the players, coaches for Blue Hose Football

SATURDAY: The Presbyterian College football team will hold its annual Fan Appreciation Day August 17, at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Gates will open at 9:45 a.m. with the autograph session set to begin at 10 a.m. on the concourse.

Schedule posters for the 2019 season will be available for fans to pick up and have signed by the 2019 Blue Hose prior to practice.

PC will take the field for practice around 11 a.m.

The Blue Hose are 19 days away from their season opener at Stetson on August 31. Presbyterian is set to open its 2019 home slate on September 14 at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville.