Looking for that first elusive win; Homecoming is next weekend

PC Football travels to 3-2 Monmouth.

The Presbyterian College football team wraps up their three-game road swing on Saturday when they travel to Monmouth for a 1 pm kickoff at Kessler Stadium.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-5, 0-1 Big South) at Monmouth (3-2, 0-0 Big South)

WHERE: Kessler Stadium (West Long Branch, N.J.)

WHEN: Saturday, October 12 (1:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: Monmouth leads 3-2

LAST MEETING: Monmouth defeated the Blue Hose last year on Presbyterian’s homecoming by the score of 24-14. In the contest, Jarrett Nagy paced the defense with 12 tackles. Keith Pearson led the wideouts with nine catches for 81 yards in the game.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM / WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFootball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes / Monmouth Notes/ Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• Sophomore Jarius Jeter rushed for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown however the host Campbell earned a 28-14 Big South victory on Saturday afternoon at Barker-Lane Stadium. Junior Colby Campbell led the defense with 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the contest.

PC Conclude Road Swing At Monmouth

• Presbyterian makes the journey up to Monmouth for Big South action on Saturday which wraps up a three-game road swing.

• The last time PC and Monmouth met the Hawks picked up the 24-14 victory.

Jeter Dominant On The Ground

• Sophomore running back Jarius Jeter continues to produce on the ground attack as he had his second 100-yard performance of the year.

• Jeter is one of six players in the Big South to have at least two 100 yard performances on the season.

Jeter with his career-high 132 yards on the ground at Campbell last weekend sits just 153 career rushing yards away from 1,000 career yards thru his PC career. Jeter has had a pair of 100-yard performances this season including the 132 last week against Campbell.

Junior wide receiver Keith Pearson sits just 34 yards away from 1,000 career receiving yards.

Campbell Setting The Mark

• Junior linebacker Colby Campbell continues to lead the Big South with his 58 tackles. Campbell has had 10+ tackles in six of his last eight games dating back to the 2018 season.

• Campbell also has a league leading 5.0 sacks on the year. He needs just three more sacks to set the PC D1 single season record for sacks with 8.0.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Running Back Jarius Jeter sits fourth in the league with 79.0 yards per game on the ground. He's also fourth in the league with 395 yards rushing on the year. Keith Pearson currently ranks second in the conference with 5.6 catches per game on the season.

• Linebacker Colby Campbell sits atop the league with 58 total tackles which also gives him a conference leading 11.6 tackles per contest. Trent Carrington sits fifth in the league with 38 tackles.

• Campbell also leads the league with 5.0 sacks on the season and is tied atop the conference with 8.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Scouting the Hawks

• Monmouth comes into play with a record of 3-2 following a 16-14 victory last time out against Wagner. Saturday's game will serve as the Big South opener for the Hawks.

• Quarterback Kenji Bahar leads the Hawks offense with 1,288 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

• Pete Guerriero leads the ground attack with 534 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the year. Guerriero leads the conference with his 534 yards on the ground.

• Guerriero is the lone back in the Big South averaging 100 yards a game thru the first five weeks of the season.

• Lonnie Moore is tied for second in the league with 420 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

• On defense, Monmouth is led by Da'Quan Grimes as he has 33 tackles as well as 3.0 tackles for loss.

Up Next

• Presbyterian returns to Bailey Memorial Stadium next Saturday for a 2:30 pm homecoming kick against Kennesaw State on ESPN+.