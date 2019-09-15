Jacksonville wins, 30-20

PC Loses a 4th Quarter Lead.

The Presbyterian College football team was unable to overcome a fourth quarter rally from Jacksonville as the visiting Dolphins earned a 30-20 victory on Saturday night at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Jarius Jeter recorded 13 carries for 106 yards, while Colby Campbell led the defense with 12 tackles.

Final Score: Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (0-2) | Jacksonville (1-1)

OPENING KICK

- Jarius Jeter led the Blue Hose ground game with a career-high 106 yards on 13 carries. He is the first Blue Hose to rush for 100 yards since Zola Davis ran for 108 yards against Bluefield last season.

- Freshman Tyler Huff made his first career start at quarterback on Saturday night. Huff went 7-of-15 for 50 yards and his first career passing touchdown.

- Davis recorded a pair of touchdowns for PC. He had a five-yard rushing score in the second before adding a five-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter.

- Campbell led the Presbyterian defense with a game-high 12 tackles, while Dirk Cureton added 11 tackles.

- In his first career game as a Blue Hose, freshman Oka Emmanwori recorded nine tackles.

- Tyler Wilhelm set a career-high with eight tackles.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- After an exchange of punts, PC capped an 11-play drive with a 31-yard field goal from Parker Maddrey to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

- The Dolphins answered with a touchdown to open the second quarter and take a 7-3 lead.

- Maddrey buried his second field goal of the first half with 11:00 to go in the first half and cut the JU lead to 7-6.

- After a snap over the Dolphin punter’s head put PC in tremendous field position, Davis punched it in from five yards out to give PC a 13-7 halftime lead.

- Midway through the third quarter, JU picked up a 35-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 13-10.

- The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter with a four-yard score to take a 17-13 lead.

- PC responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Huff to Davis to take a 20-17 lead.

- The guests answered with a two-yard rushing touchdown to regain a 24-20 lead and added a one-yard touchdown to secure the 30-20 victory on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hose wraps up their season opening three-game homestand next Saturday as they welcome in Eastern Kentucky with 1:00 p.m. kick. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.