Full Slate of Racing Action

Timms makes it back to top of division

Dale Timms was back at Laurens County Speedway Saturday night, and found his way back to the top of the SECA 604 Crate Division in the process.

Timms rolled to an easy victory in the main event, topping Timbo Mangum by 3.12 seconds. Brad Rachels finished third, behind Mangum, Travis Pennington was fourth and Gray Parton was fifth. Rachels, who started the night leading Danny Howell by 127 points, tacked on 11 points by finishing third – while Howell was sixth.

Timms was able to grab the pole position with a time of 15.421 seconds, edging out Mangum by about seven-tenths of a second. When the green flag dropped Timms immediately grabbed the top spot and soon started to pull away from the rest of the field. By the tenth lap Timms had a 1.7-second lead, but by the time there were 11 laps to go the lead was more than two seconds.

Mangum, who was unable to catch Timms for the top spot, was able to eventually pull away from Rachels and secured second place. Rachels, too, started to open a bit of a lead on Pennington for third place and quickly had his spot in hand as well.

Timms, by winning the race, won a $2,000 bonus.

Limited: Deano Long took home the top spot in the Limited Division main event, with Frank Coates taking second and Mike Huey finishing third. Coates, by finishing second, pushed his lead over Tony Quarles – who did not take part in the week’s race – to an estimated 109 points entering the final full month of the season.

Long took the lead from the pole position with Coates following at the start, but Long quickly built a 1-second lead on Coates, who was able to briefly cut into the lead before Long eventually pulled away.

Huey and Austin Watkins found themselves in a good battle for third place, which Huey eventually won, but Watkins avoided disaster just before the midway point in the race as he nearly lost control in turn 2 but managed to save his car and kept his position as well. Watkins eventually finished the race in fourth.

Thunder Bombers: Casey Lawson took the top spot in the Thunder Bombers Division, with Dan Lawson second and Scott Pulley taking third.

Casey Lawson had been in the front of the field on the first attempted start, but a caution flag wiped the start out. On the second start Wendell Smith powered through to the top spot before Casey Lawson took the lead before a lap 3 caution again slowed the field down. Casey Lawson remained in the front of the field for the completion of the race and took the checkered flag.

As a result Lawson, moved his lead over Pulley to an estimated 97 points as Pulley moved back into second place. Chappell, who entered the race second, is now in third – an estimated 101 points out of the lead – after finishing fourth.

602 Crate: Rod Tucker won the top spot in the 602 Crate main event, while Billy Rushton was second and Colby Cannon was third.

The race got off to an inauspicious start when the 44 car of Tommy Smith appeared to break a drive shaft on the front straightaway, just before turn 1. Colt Smith and Michael Smith each could not avoid contact after Tommy Smith’s car broke down, stopping the race before the green flag even flew. Tommy Smith was knocked out of the race, but the other two Smiths were able to drive on. Colt Smith eventually finished sixth, while Michael Smith was able to start before having to exit soon after and finish 12th.

Tucker, meanwhile, held off Colby Cannon at the start of the main event and did not trail for the remainder of the night, even shaking off a restart on lap 7 of the 15-lap main event to pull away and win by just less than 1.8 seconds.

Colt Smith, by finishing sixth, did push his lead on Michael Smith to an estimated 230 points with five races to go – and is well on his way to securing a division championship.

FWD: Travis Jamieson boosted his lead on Seth Smith in the division standings by winning the Front-Wheel Drive main event. Jason Lambert was second and Justin McJunkin was third. Smith, meanwhile, finished eighth.

Jamieson, as a result of the race, moved his lead on Smith to an estimated 120 points.

Jamieson took the pole for the main event by winning his heat and never trailed in the 10-lap race. Smith, meanwhile, was in second until lap 6 when he left the race. The ensuing caution brought the field back together, but only delayed the inevitable as Jamieson used a strong restart to pull away for the victory.

4-Cylinder: Baillie Lowe took the lead from the start of the main event and eventually went wire-to-wire in claiming the victory in the 4-Cylinder Division. Scott Nelson was second and Daniel Creamer was third. Creamer, however, failed a post-race inspection and was disqualified. That moved T.J. Teal to third.

Lowe took the lead on the first lap after qualifying fifth by finishing in third place in his heat. Lowe, from there, did not have any trouble building a lead to nearly 1.5 seconds through the first five laps. A caution flag on lap 7 only briefly slowed his momentum, but it did allow Nelson to put forth a good challenge in the ensuing laps before briefly falling to third place. Nelson got second back from Creamer on the last lap as he made a pass in turn 4, securing five critical points to help him tie J.R. Baker for second in the season standings.

Division leader Phillip Wilson took this week off.