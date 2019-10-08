Football Season - It's Here

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA ‘FLAG FOOTBALL’ AND CHEERLEADING

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for ‘Flag Football’ and Cheerleading for three playing divisions through the August 16th deadline.

Age groups will be 4 – 6, 7 – 9 and 10 – 12 for ‘Flag Football’ and for grades K – 6 for Cheerleading. The cut-off age for Flag Football is August 1st. (As an example, if a youth is currently 9 years of age but turns 10 before August 1st he/she is considered a 10 year old and play in the 10 – 12 age group.)

Team assignment Fall-out will be on Monday, Aug. 19 for all age groups and cheerleading.

Ages 4 – 6 will fall-out 5:15 p.m.; Ages 7 – 9 will fall-out at 5:45 p.m.; Ages 10 – 12 will fall-out at 6:15 p.m. while all cheerleaders will fall-out at 6:45 p.m. Teams will practice for two weeks and begin League play at the Presbyterian College Intramural Complex on Tuesday, Sept. 3. League Play will be each Tuesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. at the PC complex and conclude on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Players will receive an open mesh football Jersey specifically designed for flag football and Cheerleaders will receive shorts, shirts and Pom-Poms.

Registration fees are $50 for Y members and $65 for Non-members. Financial Aid and assistance is available.

The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.

Interested participants are encouraged to register well before the Friday, Aug. 16 Deadline. For additional information and interest, call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.