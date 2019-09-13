Football Night

SATURDAY NIGHT -- The Presbyterian College football team continues a three-game home stretch on Saturday night as they welcome in Jacksonville for a 7:00 p.m. kick at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and you can hear the game on Fox Sports 98.3 FM as well as WPCC 96.5 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-1) vs Jacksonville (0-1)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

WHEN: Saturday, September 14 (7:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: Presbyterian leads 1-0

SERIES HISTORY: The Blue Hose in 2002 took the only prior meeting against the Dolphins by the score of 14-7 in Jacksonville.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Chris Doski, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Jacksonville Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College Football team was unable to contain the guests as Mercer picked up a 45-7 victory on opening day at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• Keith Pearson led the Blue Hose wide outs with seven catches for 64 yards, while Colby Campbell led the PC defense with 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

PC Continues Opening Homestand With Dolphins

• The Blue Hose continue their opening three-game homestand against Jacksonville on Saturday night at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• The Dolphins enter coming off of a bye week following a 38-19 setback against Richmond on August 29th.

• Presbyterian has won the only prior meeting against Jacksonville with a 14-7 victory against the Dolphins in 2002.

Newcomers Under Center For PC

• Presbyterian had a pair of first timers under center against Mercer last time out.

• Redshirt sophomore Brandon Thompson made his first career start as a Blue Hose at quarterback and passed for 150 yards and also ran for a team-high 76 yards.

• Freshman quarterback Tyler Huff went 5-of-7 for 44 yards.

Blue Hose To Honor Cally Gault

• The 2019 Presbyterian College football team will honor late head coach Cally Gault throughout the 2019 season with a decal on the back of their helmets.

• During Gault’s 22-year tenure (1963 to 1984), PC won a total of 126 games, most still by a PC head football coach.

• He posted eight seven-win seasons, including a best 11-2 mark during the 1979 season when the Blue Hose won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship. Presbyterian won the SAC Championship in 1978 with an 8-2-1 mark as well.

• Under Gault 57 players earned all-SAC honors, while 21 were named All-Americans. He won three SAC coach of the year awards in 1977,1979, and 1984. Jimmy Spence and Clayto Burke were each named SAC offensive players of the year in 1978 and 1979, respectively. With Charles Huff taking home defensive player of the year honors in 1984.

Scouting the Dolphins

• Jacksonville enters Saturday night's game with an 0-1 record following a 38-19 loss against Richmond on August 29. The Dolphins had a bye week last Saturday.

• Quarterback Calvin Turner was 4-for-8 with 65 passing yards, while adding 32 rushing yards and a touchdown against Richmond.

• Wide Receiver Jordan Younge-Humphrey had a 71 yard touchdown against Richmond.

• Caysaun Wakeley led the Dolphin defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose wraps up their season opening three-game homestand next Saturday as they welcome in Eastern Kentucky with 1:00 p.m. kick scheduled. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.