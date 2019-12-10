Devils ride home winners

Three touchdowns by Kimon Quarles leads Clinton to a 35-21 win Friday night over Mid-Carolina -- next up: the Newberry Bulldogs -- photos.

Clinton joins several teams at 1-1 in the region, as Union County takes the region's top spot. Jykorie Gary and Greg Sanders also score TDs for the Red Devils. QB Davis Wilson throws 2 touchdown passes. Sanders' catch and run gives Clinton a 35-13 lead, but the scrappy Rebels come back for a 4th quarter touchdown and successful 2-point conversion - Clinton fought back from a 13-0 early Mid-Carolina lead. The "hands team" put the game away for Clinton on Mid-Carolina's on-side kick.

"Super proud of our coaches and the work they put in. Super proud of our kids tonight," Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said.