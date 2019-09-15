Corey Fountain's first Red Devil win

IT FEELS SO MUCH BETTER WHEN YOU WIN.

Clinton High Football Head Coach Corey Fountain along with the players and staff earn his first Red Devil football win, a shutout Friday against Powdersville. This Friday, the task will be immense as the Devils challenge powerful Wren, a 64-3 winner over Easley and a 75-9 winner over Powdersville. After that, there are two chances to pack the renovated Wilder Stadium - Pendleton is the Sept. 27 Homecoming opponent and Union County (winner over Broome, which defeated Clinton in Week 2) begins the October march toward the Class AAA State Playoffs.

The Red Devil offense went for 401 yards against Powdersville, and the defense held the Patriots to 156 total yards.

Full game coverage in this Wednesday's issue of The Clinton Chronicle.

