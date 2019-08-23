Come Out for the Ball Run -- The Big Game

The “big game” ball run.

A brief send-off for the Clinton High Cross Country (XC) teams will be Thursday, Aug. 29, as they run the Game Ball from Clinton to Laurens.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to meet at Wilder Stadium at 4:30 p.m. in preparation for the run. The CHS Student Government will provide music, and the Red Devil cheerleaders and the CHS Devil Regiment will be there, as well.

The band will play the fight song at 5. At the playing of the fight song, the XC teams will carry the football out of the visitors’ gate through a human tunnel of fans, cheerleaders, and band members. The event will last about 30 minutes.

After the teams leave the stadium, they will run up the driveway and out to Adair Street, turn right onto Carolina Avenue and run all the way out to Plantation Plaza (near the hospital), where we will hand off the game ball to the Laurens XC teams. CHS Cross-Country will then load its bus and follow the Laurens team to the Square.