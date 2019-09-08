A Case of Bird Poop

Prosecutors have dropped a drug charge against Shai Werts, of Clinton - Newberry Bulldogs - and the starting quarterback for Georgia Southern.

A substance on his car allegedly field-tested positive for cocaine - it was bird droppings. Werts still faces a speeding charge in Saluda - but does not face team discipline and should be ready to start against LSU.

Related articles:

https://www.tmz.com/2019/08/09/georgia-southern-qb-cops-arrest-cocaine-bird-poo-video/

https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/possession-charge-against-georgia-southern-qb-shai-werts-dropped-after-discovery-that-bird-poop-wasnt-cocaine/

https://www.wtoc.com/2019/08/08/wtoc-obtains-georgia-southern-quarterback-arrest-video/

https://www.wtoc.com/2019/08/08/wtoc-obtains-georgia-southern-quarterback-arrest-video/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/08/09/young-black-football-player-was-arrested-after-claiming-cocaine-his-car-was-bird-poop-it-was-bird-poop/?noredirect=on

http://myclintonnews.com/sports/emerging-star-college-football