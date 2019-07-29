Blue Hose opening fall practice

The Presbyterian College football team returns to campus on Thursday in preparation for the 2019 season.

The first practice for the season will be on Friday, August 2nd, at 9 a.m.

After several days in shorts and helmets, the first practice in full pads is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5th. The Blue Hose will be on the practice fields Monday-Friday as well as the first Saturday practice with the practices on the 10th and 17th being held in the stadium. The schedule is subject to change due to weather.

The Blue Hose are led by Tommy Spangler as he begins his 9th season at Presbyterian with a 48-39 career record during his time at PC.

PC returns 34 lettermen and 14 starters from a season ago, including four preseason All Big-South representatives. Wide Receiver Keith Pearson and Linebacker Colby Campbell both were named to the conferences first team, while linebacker Jarrett Nagy and offensive lineman Eli Teeselink picked up honorable mention from the league.

Pearson led the team in 2018 with 52 receptions and 565 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, PC returns redshirt senior Zola Davis and sophomore Jarius Jeter as both had over 400 yards rushing a season ago.

On the defensive side Colby Campbell (90 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks) and Jarrett Nagy (89 tackles, 3.5 TFL) return as the top two tacklers in the conference last season.

All six PC home games are currently slated for ESPN+ including three Big South matchups with Kennesaw State, Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern inside Bailey Memorial Stadium. The Blue Hose matchups with Stetson, Jacksonville, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Monmouth, Hampton and St. Andrews will also be on ESPN+ with the game at Campbell slated for ESPN3.

Fan Day for the 2019 football season is set for August 17th beginning at 9:30 a.m. with football practice scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the 17th.

PC opens the 2019 season in 32 days with a road trip to Stetson on August 31st before opening the home slate on September 14th against Jacksonville.