Blue Hose Football Is Ready To Play

HOME Football – This Saturday.

The Presbyterian College football team has added a game with Southern Conference foe Mercer to be played on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m. inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

“After the disappointment of last week’s cancellation, we are excited to be able to get back on the field against a good Mercer team at home this weekend,” said Head Coach Tommy Spangler. “I am excited to be able to get back in front of our home fans and get the season underway.”

The matchup with the Bears will serve as the regular season and home opener for the Blue Hose and extends the home stand to three straight contests to open the 2019 season. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1941 and first time the two have met in Clinton since 1937.

Mercer opened the 2019 season last Saturday with a 49-27 victory over Western Carolina in Cullowhee.

Tickets to Saturday’s game will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Season tickets holders will be free as they will need to go to will call to get a ticket to enter the stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gold and Tartan lots will both be reserved parking with all other lots being first come, first serve for fans. Scotsman Club hospitality will not be available during Saturday’s game against Mercer.

Concessions and Scotsman Corner will both be open to fans during Saturday’s game.

The first Tommy Spangler Coach's Show will be Thursday September 5th from 7-8 p.m. at House of Pizza in Clinton. If you cannot attend you can listen live on 96.5 FM WPCC in Clinton and Fox Sports 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. Ryan Real will host the show with Coach Spangler on Thursday night.