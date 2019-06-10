Blue Hose Football loses Big South opener

JETER SHINES; PC FOOTBALL FALLS AT CAMPBELL.

Jeter Rushes for Career-High in Setback at Campbell

Buies Creek, N.C. – Sophomore Jarius Jeter (out of Broome High School) rushed for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown however the host Campbell earned a 28-14 Big South victory on Saturday afternoon at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Junior Colby Campbell led the defense with 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the contest.

Final Score: Campbell 28, Presbyterian 14

Location: Buies Creek, N.C.

Records: Presbyterian (0-5, 0-1 Big South) | Campbell (4-1, 1-0 Big South)

OPENING KICK

- Jeter led the PC offense on Saturday as he racked up 23 carries for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown.

- Jeter with his second 100-yard game of the season becomes the first Blue Hose running back with multiple 100 yard games in a season since 2017 when Torrance Marable had five games.

- Junior Colby Campbell led the Blue Hose defense with 14 tackles as well as a 1.5 sacks on the afternoon. Campbell now has a team-high 5.0 sacks.

- Redshirt sophomore Trent Carrington added 11 tackles and sophomore Jarrett Nagy also picked up 10 tackles in the contest. Nagy added a sack and tackle for loss which gave him his first full sack of his career.

- Junior Keith Pearson led the wideouts with 56 yards on five catches, while sophomore Dohnte Meyers added four receptions for 35 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Presbyterian got on the board first on its opening series highlighted by Jeter picking up five rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead.

- The Camels answered with a 56-yard touchdown pass on their ensuing series to even the score at seven.

- Campbell took the lead on a 6-yard rush midway thru the second to make it 14-7.

- PC defense was able to hold the Camels off the scoreboard late in the first half with Noah Suber’s interception in the endzone.

- Following a scoreless third quarter, the hosts pushed across a three-yard touchdown to take a 21-7 lead midway thru the fourth.

- Presbyterian answered the Campbell touchdown with a 10 play drive capped off by a three yard rushing touchdown from Thompson to make it 21-14 late in the fourth.

- The hosts converted on a 39-yard touchdown reception to seal the 28-14 victory on Saturday afternoon.

UP NEXT

• Presbyterian wraps up its three game road swing next weekend as the Blue Hose venture to Monmouth for a 1 pm kick against the Hawks. The game will be shown live on ESPN+ from West Long Branch, N.J. on Saturday afternoon.