Big-Play Broome Dominates

Fri, 09/06/2019 - 9:35pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald

Broome's experienced big-play offense overwhelms the Clinton Red Devils at the half tonight, 36-6; but the Devils fight back.

The Centurions are stopped on their opening drive by an interception. But it is deep in Clinton territory and Broome scores a safety. Broome takes the kickoff near mid-field and rips off a 51-yard TD run. The conversion pass is broken up. Broome scores on a long pass and YAC (yards after catch) to start the 2nd quarter. Clinton fumbles the kick-off and that leads to Broome's 22nd point. After a Broome interception and Clinton facemask penalty the Centurions work it to the Clinton 2 1/2 before punching it in. 

Navill Watson sparks the Red Devils with quickness at quarterback, and Red Devils rip off a TD run -- 29-6 Broome with 7:43 left until halftime. A long pass completion gives Broome a scoring opportunity again, leading to the 36-6 halftime score. An interception stops a Clinton drive.

Clinton closes it to 36-20 early in the 4th quarter on a pass from Davis Wilson to Jeremiah Boyd -- 51-yard touchdown with a 2-pt conversion. Clinton surrenders a Broome touchdown, and the Red Devils come back with a good kickoff return and drive to the Broome 1 yard line but can't punch it in. From their own 2, Broome gets an 88-yard run from C J Littlejohn - punching in a score, Broome goes up 49-20 at 4 minutes - and that's the final.

Broome lost to Woodruff last week, as Clinton was losing to Laurens. The Red Devils (0-2) play host to Powdersville next Friday, as non-region play continues. Laurens won last week against Clinton, but the Raiders game tonight at Myrtle Beach was cancelled because of Hurricane Dorian.

 

