The Bears maul Blue Hose

RULED COMPLETE: It was one of those "if it wasn't for bad luck, we'd have no luck at all" days for PC Football against visiting Mercer - ACTION PHOTOS.

The Presbyterian College Football team was unable to contain the guests as Mercer picked up a 45-7 victory on opening day at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Keith Pearson led the Blue Hose wide outs with seven catches for 64 yards, while Colby Campbell led the PC defense with 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Final Score: Mercer 45, Presbyterian 7

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (0-1) | Mercer (1-0)

OPENING KICK

- Redshirt sophomore Brandon Thompson made his first career start as a Blue Hose at quarterback and passed for 150 yards and also ran for a team-high 76 yards.

- Freshman quarterback Tyler Huff went 5-of-7 for 44 yards.

- Pearson led all PC wideouts with 64 yards on seven receptions.

- Redshirt senior running back Zola Davis picked up the Blue Hose touchdown on a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

- Colby Campbell recorded a game-high 13 tackles which is one off the junior’s career-high of 14 set against Campbell last season.

- Campbell also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss as he’s the first Blue Hose since Gyasi Yeldell against Lindsey Wilson last September to record 3.0+ TFL’s in a game.

- Dirk Cureton and Rod Haygood both recorded interceptions as Cureton had seven tackles and Haygood added five.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Bears got on the board with touchdowns on their opening two series to take an early 14-0 lead midway thru the opening quarter.

- Mercer added a pair of touchdowns before halftime to take a 28-0 lead.

- The guests extended its lead in the third quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

- In the fourth quarter, the Blue Hose put together an 11 play, 58-yard drive spanning 5:26 which was capped off by a Davis one-yard touchdown to make it 42-7.

- Mercer added a 26-yard field goal to give the guests a 45-7 win on Saturday afternoon.

Up Next

The Blue Hose continue their three-game homestand next Saturday as they welcome in Jacksonville to Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kick is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+.