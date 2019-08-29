How To Follow the Blue Hose Throughout the 2019 Season.

The 2019 Blue Hose football team will be featured on one of three broadcast platforms throughout the 2019 season beginning on ESPN+ Saturday night in DeLand, Fla against Stetson.

The Blue Hose will be on ESPN+ for 10 games throughout the 2019 season with the game against Campbell on Oct. 5 on ESPN3 and Merrimack on Oct. 26 on NEC Front Row.

On the radio for the 2019 season the Blue Hose will be on WPCC 96.5 FM in Clinton and 98.3 FM in Spartanburg throughout the season. Ryan Clary is back on play by play coverage for his fourth season and will be joined in the radio booth by Tyler Shugart on color commentating.

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming home of Big South Network productions. A minimum of 900 Big South Network events will air annually on ESPN+, the first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International division in partnership with ESPN. It offers fans thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year). ESPN+ is an integrated part of the completely redesigned ESPN App.

ESPN3 is ESPN's live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the ESPN App. The network is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. It is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Football Game At Stetson Cancelled