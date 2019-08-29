"Although we are disappointed not to be playing Saturday's game, we are understanding of the circumstances associated with this storm," said PC Athletic Director Rob Acunto. "We are understanding of the circumstances and will keep the Stetson University community in our thoughts and prayers as they prepare for a major weather event."
Fans who purchased tickets for the game against Stetson, have multiple options from which to choose.
- Donate your ticket back to our ‘Hometown Heroes’ game vs. Dayton on October 19th, which will allow for veterans, active military, police, firefighters and EMS personnel to receive free tickets.
- Single game ticket holders may exchange their ticket for a different game, if tickets are still available for that game.
- Single game ticket holders may request a refund for their ticket by contacting the ticket office.
Please feel free to contact the ticket office directly through either email at HatterTickets@stetson.edu or by calling 386-738-3876. Keep in mind that the University will be closed after 1 p.m. on Saturday and may be without power. A ticket office staff member will respond to your request as soon as they are able upon return to campus.
Tonight's coaches show scheduled for House of Pizza has been postponed. The first installment of the show is set for Thursday September 12th.