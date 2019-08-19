Young Republicans meeting

YOUNG REPUBLICANS ORGANIZING.

Laurens County Republican Party to launch Laurens County Young Republicans Chapter of National Federation of Young Republicans

August 19, 2019 – Laurens, SC – The Laurens County Republican Party is establishing a new group for younger conservative voters. The Laurens County Young Republicans will be a chapter of the National Federation of Young Republicans. Laurens County registered voters ages 18-40 are eligible to join.

The first meeting of the group will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at House of Pizza in Clinton. The Laurens County Republican Party will sponsor/host the event.

“Our party is active and growing in Laurens County,” said Brenda Stewart, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party. “This is a great opportunity for young conservative voters to engage with elected officials and network with like-minded individuals.”