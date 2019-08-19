Home / Breaking News / Young Republicans meeting

Young Republicans meeting

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 3:03pm
By: 
Laurens County Republican Party

YOUNG REPUBLICANS ORGANIZING.

 

 

Laurens County Republican Party to launch Laurens County Young Republicans Chapter of National Federation of Young Republicans

 

August 19, 2019 – Laurens, SC – The Laurens County Republican Party is establishing a new group for younger conservative voters.  The Laurens County Young Republicans will be a chapter of the National Federation of Young Republicans.  Laurens County registered voters ages 18-40 are eligible to join.

 

The first meeting of the group will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at House of Pizza in Clinton.  The Laurens County Republican Party will sponsor/host the event.

 

“Our party is active and growing in Laurens County,” said Brenda Stewart, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party.  “This is a great opportunity for young conservative voters to engage with elected officials and network with like-minded individuals.”

 

Questions about the group or the initial meeting can be addressed by contact Stewart at 864-449-7700 or Brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com.

