Working For The Balance

Kendra Robinson: living the well-balanced life.

She is a remarkable young woman with a keen insight.

“Money,” Kendra Robinson says, “is not the key to happiness but it makes life easier.”

From her days working at Sterilite Clinton, during summers while in college, to law school and on to her own legal firm in Atlanta, Robinson has learned from corporate America. She marvels at the peers with whom she went to college who alreadyknew the economic tricks of “making your money work while you’re asleep,” but she also knows that people don’t know what they don’t know.

“Being well – financially, mentally and physically - encouraging parents to live a lifestyle like that. Children learn those habits - eating better, taking charge of their mental health. I know people who have a lot of money, but they are not physically fit and they have mental illness. You want to be whole in all areas. If you don’t have money, that’s sad; it can cause issues - mental health issue – and an all-around decline” – that, is her platform.

Robinson gave up a Saturday in the City to come to Sanders Middle School in the Summer because her former mentor, Treca DeShields, asked her to come. The former Clinton High student (she graduated high school in Virginia) and Sterilite employee might be known in some circles for being an up-and-coming attorney. But some at the 2019 Youth Encounter were anxious to meet her because they know her another way – as rapper Yung Joc’s finance, she has a recurring role on the VH1 TV show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Basically, it goes something like this – all the female rappers trying to find out “who’s Joc’s new girl?”

(Their engagement video is on YouTube.)

As Yung Joc was touring, the weekend that Treca designated for the Youth Encounter worked for Kendra to come back to Upstate South Carolina.

“Laurens, South Carolina, and Clinton included, I would love to see a big economic boom here. When I was there, Clinton was a textile mill town, a company-owned town. When the mills closed, you literally saw a decline. I grew up with that, and I had a great life – those textile mills they saved where I was from. When they closed, a lot of people had to do government assistance, and they never got off that. This whole area is under that situation - limited jobs or limited categories of jobs - but that doesn’t mean all hope is gone.

“If you budget specific bills at specific times, you can pay off debt. And, you can be well. My dad died of a stoke last September, and I know his eating choices were not the best, and there was the stress of life. But he was 60 years old.

“That has refocused my vision on being healthy. I have a trainer, I go to the gym, I try not to eat out as much, I go to the doctor and I know my numbers. Everybody needs to do that (because of) high blood pressure and diabetes. People don’t go to the doctor – some can’t afford to go and some, they just don’t go. Americans in general we’re obese; we have a lot of debt; and right now it’s very chaotic. You need your mind. I know professional people who have it all together - they do, when they are medicated. … Treat it and be OK, or not treat it and you can be just anywhere.”

DeShields has said that during 30 years of community-building and mentoring young people (2020 will be her three decades anniversary) she always has left them with the message of “knowing where you came from.”

It took with Kendra Robinson.

She gave a keynote talk to a half-filled gym in rural South Carolina in order to “encourage children and parents to get better in all areas, so life can be a little better. I might not have the best answer to it, but here’s the key. This is not the most booming economy but there’s still a way – educate yourself about retirement, 401K, IRAs, Roth IRAs, they’re probably available through your work, because there will not be Social Security when these children retire – that’s just the realness of it. I want to encourage them to take charge - the more people I reach, the better impact it will have, a better impact for the world.”

Robinson freely admits, “I feel a sense of obligation. When I got to corporate America, I learned how to invest money so it makes money while you’re sleeping. I got all this information, and it makes a big difference. Some of my friends in college, they knew about this stuff. Now I know ‘you can talk about this stuff since you have a platform’ and people need to hear it. You have to know to make that first step.”

Robinson said she had resisted going to grief counseling to work through issues related to her father’s death. But she says she also knows, “Mental health can have an effect on your body, and your insurance probably covers (counseling). Talk to somebody. They are trained. It can cause things to happen that bleed into your bank account – you have to be mentally stable and physically fit to go to work. Having a balance make it a lot easier; when one of these three is off, you know it – not way off, but you know it. These are foundational things -- if you have a child, you need to be the best parent you can be, be there financially and physically for them. Some of the most heartbreaking scenarios are bringing children into a family that is dis-functional. You don’t have enough money to get the basic needs for your child. It helps when you can have this together starting out – to kids I say, learn what your parents didn’t know. To parents I say, it’s not too late, there’s always a way.

“I’ve had a lot of experiences – I’ve had some low points. Starting out I had debt. Education should be free – or at least much less expensive. If you know your kid wants to go to college, start saving soon - when they are children – but I know not everyone has the means.

“I know people who have no debt, and they don’t carry that weight.”

It’s not just talking. Robinson says, “I try to practice it, too. Get your money together, take a vacation day so you don’t have a mental breakdown. Being physically fit is part of it – your doctor will always ask, do you exercise and what do you eat, because it directly correlates into how well you are. Take a wellness check, and make sure you are well all the way around.”

