An Uptown Enhancement

Mural sparks an artistic explosion at Jitters Cafe

Jitters Café in downtown Clinton was packed last Tuesday evening as local artists displayed and sold their work to help support Clinton’s first downtown mural.

The mural is located on the side of the Sunshine City building and faces Musgrove Street, directly across from the old PC bookstore. The mural was painted by local artists Janette Marvin and Anne Lane. The project was coordinated by Clinton Canopy, a local volunteer group promoting greenspace in Clinton. Clinton Canopy helped Clinton achieve Tree City USA designation.

“This is a phenomenal turnout,” Susan Galloway of Clinton Canopy said Tuesday night at the Jitters event. The reception was held to help raise money to pay for the mural. The project has received funds from Laurens Electric Cooperative and the Clinton Rotary Club, but more is needed.

Almost two dozen local artists displayed their work, which was also for sale. The work of 22 artists, including several craftsmen, was coordinated by local artist Jeannie Browning, who also displayed work.

Cyndi McMahan of Clinton coordinated refreshments, provided by Main Street Bake Shoppe and The Vestibule Coffee and Tea shop. At times, the crowd spilled over onto the sidewalk in front of the café.

Galloway said the mural began “as a dream” in 2017 when Clinton Canopy undertook the task of sprucing up the small JA Orr park on Musgrove Street.

Ideas for the mural were sought by Clinton Canopy and Marvin’s submission was selected.

In her opening remarks, Galloway thanked Laurens Electric, Clinton Rotary Club, Ashley Martin (owner of Sunshine City), Janette Marvin, Anne Lane, Clinton Canopy members, Jitters Café, Jeannie Browning, the artists whose work was displayed, Main Street Bake Shoppe, The Vestibule Coffee and Tea Shop, Cyndi McMahan and Main Street Clinton.

A number of door prizes were awarded during the event.