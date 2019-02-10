Update from Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital

New physicians and community services: local healthcare provider eyes a 5th star.

Many more opportunities for health and wellness within Laurens County are on the horizon for Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

The newly-named CEO, Justin Benfield, said intense marketing efforts through the media and through community involvement will stress to consumers in Laurens County not to rely on “something you heard” but, rather, to take advantage of new services and a new commitment to excellence.

The hospital is rated 4 stars out of 5 in the CMS Star Rating, and has an A rating up from a C on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety study. Laurens is one of three hospitals in South Carolina to receive a Premier HIIN Award (the Hospital Improvement Innovation Network). That recognizes the top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated excellence in performance across 13 patient safety adverse event areas of focus, and with active participation in the HIIS program.

Laurens has the SC Hospitals Association Certified Zero Harm Awards in 6 categories.

These efforts translate into money - Laurens County Hospital will see 1.13% improvement in reimbursement rates due to improved quality outcomes, improved patient experiences, improved access to care and decreased costs of delivering care.

“All we have to do is get them in the door,” said Dr. Geddis Abel-Bey Jr., a new obstetrics and gynecology specialist with the Carolina Women’s Center. “We’re not going to lose them.”

Abel-Bye; Dr. Jack Eliot Dobkins, cardiology; and Dr. Stephanie Nicole Bailey, emergency medicine and sports medicine, were introduced on Thursday during a media luncheon at the hospital. Bailey and Dobkins are affiliated with Laurens Family Medicine.

They were introduced by Dr. Bill Childers, vice chair of operations, Family Medicine, Laurens Family Medicine.

Three other new physicians are coming on board in Emergency Medicine. Two nurse practitioners are joining Family Medicine, and a new CRNA is joining Anesthesia. New to General Surgery is Dr. Mark Herndon, and a new OB/GYN coming soon is Dr. Kelly San Miguel (Carolina Women’s Center).

Also, Wendy Nix, NP (AFM) was named the South Carolina Rural Health Provider of the Year for 2019, and she will receive her award this month.

But, there’s more that “just” new doctors.

The MRI hours of operation have expanded to 4 day per week and weekend coverage for stroke patients. A second CT scanner has been installed.

The Sleep Lab has opened.

A survey has been conducted and results are pending for the Baby Friendly Designation.

A mock survey was conducted in August for the Primary Stroke Center Designation.

Cardiology diagnostics are expanding, and surgical services plans include General Surgery and Orthopedics. Benfield said additional services are being assessed, based on community needs.

Doctors will be out in the community for upcoming Lunch and Learn programs at the YMCA, and Benfield said he and others have made an intentional effort to be more visible in the community. It’s all part of breaking through what might be a “stigma” of going for life-saving and life-betterment treatments at the hospital right in our own backyard.

Benfield puts it this way, “Our product is good and should be something the community is proud of. Don’t believe it - let me show you the data.”