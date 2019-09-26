To Undergo Renovation

Presbyterian College receives $2.7 million to renovate the William Henry Belk Auditorium.

The David Belk Cannon Foundation of Gastonia, N.C., has awarded $2.7 million to Presbyterian College to support renovations to the William Henry Belk Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to partner with Presbyterian College and continue the legacy of service to community and church for which William Henry Belk was known,” said Gene Matthews, President of the David Belk Cannon Foundation. “The mission of Presbyterian College, the mission of our Foundation and the lives that David Belk Cannon and William Henry Belk lived have many common threads. Our Board is excited about the opportunity to advance the College while honoring an incredible individual.”

The David Belk Cannon Foundation has asked that the College leverage the gift to encourage alumni and friends to support the renovations by challenging PC to raise an additional $500,000 toward the project.

The 1,100-seat auditorium was completed in 1960 through the generosity of members of the Belk family and business associates as a memorial to William Henry Belk, founder of Belk Department Store. Mr. Belk was nationally recognized for his business acumen, service to community, philanthropic generosity, and outstanding leadership in the Presbyterian Church.

The construction of Belk Auditorium acknowledged Mr. Belk’s belief in what PC provides young men and women – an excellent academic experience with a faith-based foundation.

PC President Bob Staton remembers Belk Auditorium as one of the College’s newest buildings when he arrived on campus as a student back in 1964.

“We are very grateful to the David Belk Cannon Foundation for providing this significant grant that will enable us to renovate the main auditorium and lobby of Belk Auditorium,” Staton said. “This project would not be possible without the Foundation’s assistance.”

The project is scheduled to begin on or before December 31, 2020.

