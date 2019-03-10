Uncertainty About 'Threat'

Social media says there was an active shooter threat this morning involving Clinton High School - update, it's an alleged bullying situation.

No word was sent from the District 56 central office. "Just talked to CHS ,, the threat is under control," Pastor Gwendolyn Davis Kinard, a Clinton High alumnae, posted to Facebook about noon. Other posters said no advisory call was sent from the high school, and the person who made the threat was off-campus. An arrest was not made, according to the latest information.

All doors to Clinton High School are locked, and a SRO is in place. At the front, a person entering has to go through three doors - two of which are locked at all times - to get into the school's front hallway. Signs at each door advise students and staff not to allow anyone to enter - all traffic is to be routed through the front door.

Other Facebook posters said the CHS Administration handled everything by the book and according to established protocols. Updated information is that this is a "he said/ she said" situation and may involve bullying. No word on whether "the bully" faces charges.

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - School district officials say police are investigating allegations of a threat possibly made against Clinton High School.

On Thursday, Laurens County School District 56 superintendent David O'Shields confirmed to FOX Carolina that they were informed of the alleged threat, but Clinton HS principal Martha Brothers said in a statement police don't think the threat is viable. Here's the statement from Brothers: