This Tuesday will be a celebration -- Mural is seen as an amenities starter for Clinton

If you’ve ever wanted to watch a mural in progress, this could be your week in uptown Clinton - A TUESDAY CELEBRATION.

By Tuesday, when a mural celebration is planned, the Mural on Musgrove could be completed. The work has moved up in its scheduling - a dessert social at Jitter’s Cafe was supposed to be an unveiling of sorts, with sketches and artists’ discussion. Now, it seems the mural will be substantially completed; still, all proceeds from the $20 prepaid donation to attend the dessert social will go toward the mural’s supplies.

While Clinton has lettering on buildings, this is the city’s only large-scale, full-wall image.

Tickets for the celebration are available at sponsoring businesses Sunshine City, Jitter’s, Main Street Bake Shoppe and The Vestibule. Also sponsoring the effort are Clinton Canopy, Clinton Rotary, Laurens Electric Cooperative, and Main Street Clinton.

Organizers want to make Clinton a visitors-destination. To do that, the city needs amenities -- something to look at, a place to hear music, art gallery, evening dining, a bicycle/walking trail and bike-path corridor along Broad Street, a reason to move between local attractions - Presbyterian College, Uptown, and Musgrove Mill.

The Mural on Musgrove is part of that effort. Its purpose is “promoting and enhancing greenspace in Clinton”.

The celebration also will be an awareness-booster for Jitter’s Cafe, owned now by two PC alumni, which has added to uptown dining options with Thursday night dinner. Local artists will have artwork to view and purchase at Jitter’s this Tuesday evening.

The mural celebration, with door prizes, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In addition to the Aug. 13 event, the mural is being financed through private donations and a GoFundMe page.

Mural-based tourism is not a new idea. Philadelphia has one of the nation’s most extensive mural collections. SC’s Pee Dee area tells The Tale of the Swamp Fox through murals in several towns (Revolutionary War General Francis Marion was known as the Swamp Fox for his cunning in fighting the British).

Organizers say the rest of this week should be a good time for day-cares and parents with young children (school doesn’t start until Aug. 19) to come to the Musgrove Street site. They will see art in progress.