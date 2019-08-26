Home / Breaking News / Transfer Station -- Engineering

Transfer Station -- Engineering

Mon, 08/26/2019 - 9:37am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Council agenda

TONIGHT - Laurens County Council will take a step toward addressing the cost of hauling trash to the Twin Chimney's Landfill in Greenville County.

 

The County was forced to take the step when a closer transfer station, near Clinton, was closed by its owner. Now, the County will build its own transfer station, to collect a higher volume of refuge and make each trip to the landfill more economical - the request to hire an engineering firm for transfer station construction is on the county council agenda for Aug. 27, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

The meeting is open to the public - there is a time for public comments, register at the podium before the meeting starts.

Council also will receive a Financial Report, will award bids of Laurens Library LED energy efficiency and HVAC System, will adopt resolutions for a fire truck lease/purchase and Capital Purpose Sales Tax, will consider a policy for EMS Educational Pay Incentive, will be presented a resolution for SC Forestry, Supporting Prescribed Burns, will consider memo of agreement and a contract for EMS Prisma Health Student Riders and EMS PC Student Riders, will receive info on EMS long range capital plan and FY19-20 capital approval and EMS salary adjustment request for exempt employees, and will hear about a Watts Mill Brownfield Grant.

There will be time for County Council Members' comments, and an executive session to discuss employment in the Human Resources office.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here