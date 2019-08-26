Transfer Station -- Engineering

TONIGHT - Laurens County Council will take a step toward addressing the cost of hauling trash to the Twin Chimney's Landfill in Greenville County.

The County was forced to take the step when a closer transfer station, near Clinton, was closed by its owner. Now, the County will build its own transfer station, to collect a higher volume of refuge and make each trip to the landfill more economical - the request to hire an engineering firm for transfer station construction is on the county council agenda for Aug. 27, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

The meeting is open to the public - there is a time for public comments, register at the podium before the meeting starts.

Council also will receive a Financial Report, will award bids of Laurens Library LED energy efficiency and HVAC System, will adopt resolutions for a fire truck lease/purchase and Capital Purpose Sales Tax, will consider a policy for EMS Educational Pay Incentive, will be presented a resolution for SC Forestry, Supporting Prescribed Burns, will consider memo of agreement and a contract for EMS Prisma Health Student Riders and EMS PC Student Riders, will receive info on EMS long range capital plan and FY19-20 capital approval and EMS salary adjustment request for exempt employees, and will hear about a Watts Mill Brownfield Grant.

There will be time for County Council Members' comments, and an executive session to discuss employment in the Human Resources office.