Threat made at the football game - next game cancelled

LAURENS DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOL "THREAT" - AND GAME CANCELLED.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Rumors of a threat at a local high school have been determined not to be legitimate or credible, officials say.

FOX Carolina reached out to Laurens District High School and the Sheriff's Office for more information.

"At this time, LCSO does not believe the supposed threat to be legitimate or credible. Several students in the vicinity of the area where the alleged "threat" took place were interviewed. As a result, we believe this to be a case of miscommunication/misheard speech. However, extra deputies will be present at the school due to the rumors, to put anyone at ease who may feel otherwise." Courtney Snow with LCSO released in a statement.

The Chief of Staff at Laurens High School also disproved the reported threat in a statement: "There was a report of a threat being made at Friday night's football game. That threat was brought to the attention of school administration, and they have been investigating the information with the assistance of local law enforcement. At this time, we do not believe there is any credible threat to the safety and security of our students or staff."

