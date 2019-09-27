A Supreme Court Ruling - Laurens County

SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME DECIDES IN FAVOR OF FREE MARKETS AND COMPETITION - Fountain Inn.

City of Fountain Inn Has A Right To Compete

Fountain Inn - A recent ruling by the Supreme Court of South Carolina has affirmed that no local entity has a monopoly on providing utility services in the state.

The decision is based on a disagreement between the City of Fountain Inn and the Laurens CPW over who had the rights to offer service to the Owings Industrial Park in northern Laurens County and overturns two prior rulings by both the circuit and the appellate courts.

“We are excited to put this behind us, once and for all, “said Fountain Inn City Administrator Shawn Bell. “It’s really about one thing and one thing only, competition and the free market which is about as American as apple pie. This is great for companies and consumers in that it allows open competition for their business, which ultimately means better pricing.”

At contention was the concept of giving customers the ability to seek and review more than one option when it comes to natural gas service at Owings or anywhere else across South Carolina. “Companies and consumers ought to have options. It doesn’t mean we should or will always win a bid but we have the right to compete, and with the opportunity, the consumer is the ultimate winner,” added Bell, “We simply sought the right to offer our own proposal for service and let the customer decide. Competition is healthy, and competition between providers means lower prices to consumers, companies and taxpayers. Thankfully, the court agreed.”