A summer of tennis

PHOTOS - Week of Instruction in Laurens; another camp coming to Newberry.

The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association recently conducted its 8-hour, week-long youth tennis camp at the Laurens City Park. Instruction is provided by Wilson Smith and Isaac MacMillan, for ages 7-14.

Another camp will be offered at the Newberry (Oakland Tennis Center), Monday through Thursday, 8/12-8/15, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (Ages: 9 and up) Instructor: Newberry College Tennis Coach: Mark Gardiner. On Thursday (last day of the camp), there was/will be a player pizza party at the conclusion of the camp: Laurens City Park: 11-noon; and Newberry: 10:30-11:30. There are eight hours of instruction (two hours per day, Monday through Thursday) cost: only $20 for the entire week (bring check made payable to the CLNTA.) Amenities: each player receives an official youth camp tennis t-shirt, refreshments and a pizza party on the last day of camp.

Registration: Prior to the Newberry camp: Submit the player’s name, age and phone number to the following e-mail the week before the camp: mbjwilder@gmail.com Bring a racquet (one will be provided if you do not have one), and comfortable playing clothes/shoes. Questions: contact Martha 864-340-1888, mbjwilder@gmail.com - Photos by Vic MacDonald