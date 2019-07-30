Home / Breaking News / A summer Friday on the square

A summer Friday on the square

Tue, 07/30/2019 - 7:41am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald

PHOTOS -- Finally, It's Friday.

 

Main Street Laurens sponsored another in its continuing Finally Friday events on July 26, featuring Wide Open DJ in a 3-hour street festival. People attending had the chance to play Beach Blanket Bingo, enjoy free watermelon slices, watch the kids in a Laurens Police Department bike training course and a family game area, relax on free trolley rides and enjoy treats from Verdin's Front Porch Ice Cream. Later, Laurens Recreation sponsored a free, movie under the stars at the amphitheater. Joining the fun were the Laurens County Cruisers with their Finally Friday Cruise-In on the south side of The Square. - The next Finally Friday will be Aug. 30, featuring The Jake Bartley Band. -- Photos by Vic MacDonald

 

