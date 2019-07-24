Spray-Paint; $1,000 Damage

Wilder Stadium Vandalized; 1 Arrested (WARNING: LANGUAGE).

Authorities have identified Robert Mason Williams, 18, of 102 College Park Dr. #A1, as suspect in vandalism at Wilder Stadium.

The stadium is undergoing extensive renovations, and will be re-opened to the public Aug. 21 with a ribbon-cutting and Red Devil scrimmage against Berea.

District 56 says $100 damage was done to the structure; it was reported July 16 with the arrest made July 17, according to a Clinton Police Department report. The stadium is at 800 North Adair St., Clinton (at Clinton Middle School).

District 56 Director of Operations Dr. David Pitts was the complainant. A report says Pitts showed the investigating officer the damage to an under-construction restroom - an obscenity (the F word) and drawings of a penis and female breasts. Pitts and the officer looked an surveillance video and a person was identified.

The report says the investigator talked to that person and others, and Williams was identified as the alleged vandal. “Mr. Williams described what he painted and that he thought it would be fun to do,” the report says.

Williams was told a warrant would be issued for his arrest, and he was instructed when to turn himself in.

The vandalism was removed with pressure-washing and paint.

The report indicates the suspect was charged with offense 290 - Vandalism of Property.