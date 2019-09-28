Home / Breaking News / A search near Clinton

Sat, 09/28/2019 - 10:38pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
FOX Carolina

BOY FOUND SAFE.

 

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Search crews in Laurens County safely located a toddler who was reported missing Saturday.

Deputies say 3-year-old Elijah Henderson went missing from a residence on Coleman Road in Clinton around 10:30 a.m. 

Elijah was last seen wearing a red shirt, pull-up diaper and flip flops.

Our crews were on scene as crews found and brought little Elijah out of the woods near his home. We captured the moment as crews cheered the news.

Laurens County S.O. tells us Elijah is in good condition and was found two miles away from his home, near a creek.

 

https://www.foxcarolina.com/elijah-henderson-found-safe/video_47199c29-4470-5041-b819-327249d1fb25.html

https://www.laurenscountyadvertiser.net/2019/09/28/elijah-found-safe-asleep-in-nearby-bushes/?fbclid=IwAR3WZZVzT4MLMXNF0M_FKo0ogLvcMBlyHBnSWxzAqRWxkpgSXy6wZtaqajI

