The Run Like a Mann Fund-raiser

SAVE THE DATE - 10th ANNUAL 5K RUN/WALK SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 5 W-FLYER.

The Laurens County Cancer Association will hold its 10th annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 5.

This event continues to be in memory of Clinton resident and karate teacher, Tim Mann, who died of colon cancer in 2010.

Registration opens at 7:30 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at the office of the Laurens County Cancer Association located at 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, in the Laurens County Professional Park behind the PRISMA Health’s Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Registration is now open for anyone who wishes to participate. Registration fee is $30 if registered by September 26.

After September 26, registration will be $35. Again this year, a One Mile Fun Run will be offered for a $20 registration fee if registered by September 26, or $25 after that date. Registration fee includes a goody bag and an event tee shirt.

All proceeds from the run go to support the mission of the Laurens County Cancer Association – providing tangible support for citizens of Laurens County who are undergoing treatment for cancer. To register for this event or for more information check out the website: www.hopeincommunity.com or call the LCCA office at 833-3976.

Special thanks goes to presenting sponsors for 2019: PRISMA Health System; Self Regional Healthcare; Lanford Industrial Services, and Resource Electric.