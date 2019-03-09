The Rivalry Continues (cross-county)

GO BACK TO YOUR SIDE - Fletcher Pruitt Jr. Photography.

Laurens grinds out a 28-0 win

This week, Broome visits Wilder Stadium; 6:30 pm ribbon-cutting for stadium renovations, 7:30 pm kick-off

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

The Clinton Red Devils’ lack of 3rd down conversions kept the defense playing too long, and allowed Laurens to rack up 390 yards rushing on 59 plays, as the Class AAAAA Raiders won the season opener, 28-0, Friday at KC Hanna Stadium.

Clinton recovered two first-quarter fumbles (Tyrese Gary) – executing a strip-the-ball move the Red Devils have been practicing on defense and practicing against on offense – but could not find the end zone. Laurens blocked a 48-yard Red Devil field goal attempt.

Laurens scored its third touchdown of the game with 3 seconds on the clock before halftime. “It’s our first game,” Red Devil Head Coach Corey Fountain told his players, “not our last game – we are going to get stronger.”

Laurens took a knee deep in Clinton territory as the game clock expired, when the Raiders’ offense behind veteran quarterback Ryan Campbell could easily have punched in its 34th point against the exhausted Red Devils.

Both teams got rest early in the 4th quarter when the stadium was plunged into complete darkness – as the auxiliary lights came on, the Clinton crowd passed the time singing along with Zac Brown and Neil Diamond.

Fountain told Saturday Morning Rewind, “They hit us in the mouth. We’ve got to get stronger, we were terrible on 3rd down; but our kids, we didn’t stop fighting. Everything we saw on film they did on the field – on defense, they didn’t give us anything we didn’t see already. We just didn’t execute.” Laurens got 21 first downs to Clinton’s 6.

“They will learn they’re not going to run the ball if they don’t block for each other. We’re going to find the people who want to play. … You can’t rest on your laurels and say, ‘I’m playing, it doesn’t matter if I start or not, I’m going to get rolled in there.’ There comes a time when you’re not going to get rolled in there if you’re not doing what we ask you to do. Overall, I was proud of the guys’ effort. They never stopped.”

Fountain said this week’s opponent, Broome, runs “a spread offense - they spread you out and run it and throw it.” On Friday, Woodruff defeated Broome, 45-28.

In 2018, the Broome game – a 42-7 loss after a 34-14 loss to Laurens – was the time when then-head coach Andrew Webb said he was looking for players. “I really don’t even care about the results,” a disappointed Webb said, standing on Broome’s Royal Field. “We gotta find people who are willing to be tough.”

Clinton got 80 yards rushing from Greg Sanders, and executed a 99-yard, 16-play, 1st quarter drive resulting in a Titus Hood TD plunge. Clinton gave up a 65-yard passing touchdown and a 43-yard running touchdown on Broome’s first two offensive possessions.

Clinton ran the ball for 215 yards to Broome’s 157, but the Centurions gained 212 yards through the air. Clinton threw for just 45 yards, after getting 92 yards in receptions the week before from Cameron Nichols (graduated). After last season, Fountain came over from Lamar to replace Webb, after a two-win season, and Webb moved on to Saluda.

Fast forward to 2019, this week, Fountain is determined to continue what he calls “the process” – “Just keep encouraging these guys – don’t be negative.”

For Clinton, against Laurens, Danny Kinard ran the ball 4 times for 33 yards, Davis Wilson 3 for 22, Greg Sanders 4 for 22, and Jykorie Gary 8 for 19 (Gary also played well on defense). For Laurens, Jordan Woodruff ran the ball 13 times for 104 yards.

Clinton QBs Davis Wilson completed 4 passes in 8 attempts for 22 yards and Navill Watson completed 1 pass in 3 attempts. With 2 running scores and 1 passing TD, Laurens Senior QB Ryan Campbell threw the ball just 10 times, because the running game was so effective.

Laurens Head Coach Chris Liner won the cross-county rivalry game for the 5th time in his 6 seasons at the Raiders’ helm.

About his Clinton players, Fountain said, “We’re not going to quit on them, and they’re not going to quit on us – and we’re going to get this thing righted.”

Scores of interest:

Laurens Academy 50, Northside Christian 32.

LA – Thomas Lowry, 6 touchdowns.

AC Flora 40, Union 21.

Abbeville 35, Newberry 6.

Chapin 35, Mid-Carolina 20.

TL Hanna 40, Emerald 7.

Woodruff 45, Broome 28.

Presbyterian College playing at Stetson (Florida) was cancelled.