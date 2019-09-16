Ride The "Jesus Loved Me" Train

Invitation - “Precious Time” this Thursday.

The editor,

We would like to invite the Clinton/Laurens Community to a FREE “first time” event. “Precious Time with Jesus Christ & His Train” will be held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Broad Street United Methodist Church.

We would love for families of children six years old and under to ride on the “Jesus Loves Me” Train! Not only does this age group of children love trains with all their hearts, but through this mission we will help children grown closer to Jesus. While riding on the “Jesus Loves Me” Train, children will enjoy bubbles and a variety of Christian songs that will bring pure joy to their hearts. At the end of our time together, we want to help children build and strengthen their relationship with Jesus.

Every day is “Thumbs Up for Jesus.”

The idea of Precious Time with Jesus & His Train originated from a story about Jesus Christ, “Come Unto Me.” In this story, parents want their children to see and be with Jesus.

Jesus shows his love for children by taking his precious time to be with all the children and their parents. We look forward to seeing everyone this Thursday afternoon to draw closer to Jesus Christ.

Sponsored by Broad Street UMC-Clinton -- Rev. Steve Keck.

Joe Fuller,

Clinton,

Ride Trains for Fun of SC