Residents' Survey Is Underway

LAURENS TO TAKE PART IN NATIONAL PROGRAM TO TRANSFORM HISTORIC DOWNTOWN.

Chicago – The National Main Street Center has announced that the Main Street program in Laurens, SC will take part in national program to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of community engagement, market analysis, and organizational positioning, Laurens will establish a series of key, market- driven transformation strategies designed to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the downtown.

In advance of the visit by national Main Street Center staff during the week of August 12th a survey, asking for residents’ opinions about the current and future of downtown is available to complete on line through the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LXRVSLQ or visit the Main Street Laurens website at www.mainstreetlaurens.org for a link.

“Main Street Laurens is an advanced local program with strong leadership and momentum. It is fitting that they pilot this launch in South Carolina” said Jenny Boulware, Manager of Main Street SC, the state coordinating program.

A solid, market driven workplan is essential for successful revitalization. “When the National Main Street Center announced the new Transformation Strategies, we were eager to learn how we could implement them here in Laurens,” explained Jonathan Irick, Executive Director of Main Street Laurens. “Our organization and board of directors is honored to be the pilot program for South Carolina and look forward to sharing the process with the community and other Main Street programs across the state.”

“We are pleased to have Laurens to be the first South Carolina city to participate in this program to implement the new Main Street Approach,” said Matt Wagner, Vice-President of the National Main Street Center. “It’s important that organizations such as Main Street Laurens can position themselves to be more market-driven, and tackle the hard work of downtown revitalization. The refreshed Main Street Approach reinforces the value of community engagement and investment, fosters an increased understanding of existing market conditions, and promotes strategy and result-driven focus for the successful transformation of downtowns and urban commercial districts.

Main Street Laurens is a 501 c3 non-non-profit organization working to promote, improve and preserve the unique character and economic vitality of downtown Laurens. The organization was formed in 1996 and as part of the Main Street South Carolina network has worked tirelessly with community partners and hundreds of volunteers to revitalize the downtown district. In 2018 alone, Main Street Laurens reported 29 new jobs created by their member businesses and over 2800 hours of service from volunteers. Main Street Laurens uses the Main Street Four Point Approach for revitalizing the downtown district which includes work in Promotion, Design, Economic Vitality, and Organization. For more information about the work of Main Street Laurens, contact Jonathan Irick at (864) 984-2119, visit the Main Street Laurens website www.mainstreetlaurens.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Main Street Center

The National Main Street Center has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, its Main Street America network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The organization is a non-profit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.