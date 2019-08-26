Report on the Opening of School

TONIGHT -- District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will report to the Board of Trustees about the opening of the 2019-2020 school year.

The report will be part of the board's Aug. 26 meeting at 7:30 pm in the auditorium of Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy 72, Clinton. The meeting is open to the public. There will be a time for audience participation - register in advance with the school district.

The board will hear a report on the SC Dept. of Education accreditation standards for board of trustees, superintendent and district operations, will consider announcements and upcoming events, and will receive reports -- Budget/Finance, Operations, Capital Expenditures. The board will take up unfinished and/or new business, and act (as necessary) on items from executive session (personnel, contracts). All schools will have Open Houses during September, and these are other dates of interest:

-- Sept. 9, 2 pm, cookies & juice with grandparents, Eastside;

-- Sept. 17, 6 pm, Open House & Taste of L56, Eastside;

-- Sept. 26, 5:30 pm, hot dog supper, MS Bailey Child Development Center.

The next LCD56 Board of Trustees meeting will be Sept. 23, 7:30 pm, in the Clinton Middle School Media Center. (Oct. at Clinton High; Nov. at Eastside Media Center; no meeting in Dec.)