Register To Vote, if you have not already

TODAY: National Voter Registration Day

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Election Commission, along with Americans across the nation, will be celebrating National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) on Tuesday, September 24. This is a nationwide effort to register voters before upcoming elections in November.

The State Election Commission encourages all South Carolinians to exercise their right to vote in all elections, including the more than 180 local elections being held throughout the state on November 5. The first step to doing that is registering to vote. But it’s not only November; there’s an election happening nearly every Tuesday somewhere in the state. Click here for a complete list of upcoming elections.

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED BY THE DEADLINE TO VOTE IN A NOVEMBER 5 ELECTION.

Registering to vote has never been easier:

Register online at scVOTES.org (must be received by Sunday, October 6).

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

By fax (must be received by Sunday, October 6).

By email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 6).

By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, October 7).

Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

If you are already registered, get ready to vote by making sure your voter registration is current:

Click here to check your voter registration record.

If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, it will help ensure a smoother voting process for you by updating your information prior to November 5.

Click here to update your voter registration information online.

For more information on voter registration and elections, visit www.scVOTES.org. For more information on NVRD, please visit https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/.

Help encourage people to register to vote this year by using #NoExcuseSC on your social media accounts. Follow us on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.