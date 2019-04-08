A Rates Response

A response has been issued related to future electric rates by the City of Clinton - these rates are stable, the response says.

The 10-member-cities of PMPA (Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, based in Greer) are studying future cost allocations and, after 2028 when 3 members leave the agency, how cost allocations will be divided. A vote(s) is expected in September. Clinton City Council will discuss further some legal matters related to PMPA this Monday at its regular meeting.

The City and its co-defendants have not yet filed a response to Newberry and co-plantiffs on a lawsuit related to these future cost allocations.