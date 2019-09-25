A place to gather together

Garden sees its dream come true.

Twenty-five community partners were acknowledged and thanked last Wednesday as The Clinton Community Garden fulfilled a long-held dream.

Garden organizers, from the beginning four years ago, had wished and hoped for a covered shelter. In that structure - open to the outdoors - they could plan and execute healthy eating and cooking classes, conduct gardening instruction then have the students walk right out to their own garden plot, and introduce children to digging in the dirt.

On Aug. 18, the dream became reality.

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, with local benefactor Young Dendy beside him, cut the red ribbon that opened The Clinton Community Garden’s new activities shed. It is fully handicapped accessible and has plenty of room for tables and chairs. Home Depot employees provided kids’ activities there for the first time, just after the ribbon-cutting.

Four years ago, people in Clinton gathered for a dinner that observed the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War. “Something that meant something very different to the white residents and black residents of Clinton,” Dr. Kendra Hamilton, Presbyterian College professor said.

“We used the theme ‘Shalom’ meaning ‘wholeness’ and looked for a symbol. This garden represents shared hospitality - a place of nutrition and beauty. This pavilion was our longest-held and dearest dream. Thank you to everyone who made this dream come true.”

Sesonya Nfor presented the musical selection, “For the Beauty of the Earth.” The innovation was offered by Rev. Carroll Wells Jr., pastor of Friendship AME Church; and Grace was provided by Rev. Racquel Gill of Presbyterian College.

Health screenings were provided by students of the PC School of Pharmacy, and healthy food choices were offered for an evening meal.

“This is a great event for our city,” Mayor Bob McLean said. “Great things are happened in our city.”

“This pavilion is a perfect venue for (community garden) activities,” said Dr. David Williams, representing primary sponsor, Prisma Health.

Hamilton said in the near future, The Clinton Community Garden will circulate questionnaires and conduct listening sessions in the garden’s area - South Bell St. and Centennial St. - about what to plant in the future and community activities. Signs in the neighborhood will announce the listening sessions, she said.

This was the 4th Annual Gathering in the Garden, conducted by the community garden’s directors and partners.

Find The Clinton Community Garden Project at facebook.com/CCGHealthyFoods/