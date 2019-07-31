PC's New Athletics Director

Robert Acunto Named New Director of Athletics, Presbyterian College.

Robert Acunto has been named Director of Athletics for Presbyterian College, President Bob Staton announced Wednesday.

Acunto brings more than 20 years of intercollegiate athletic experience to the position. He most recently served as senior associate athletic director for development and external relations at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“We are excited that Rob is bringing his broad base of experience and leadership to the PC athletic program,” President Staton said.

While at UTEP, Acunto led and coordinated all external relations for the intercollegiate athletic department. He managed all departments that focused on athletic development, broadcasting, marketing and promotions, season ticketing, and graphic design and video production. He also supervised the football and men's golf programs.

“The opportunity at PC fits what I’ve been looking for,” Acunto said. “I’m excited about serving as the athletic director at a small, private liberal arts college that has an outstanding academic program.

“Thank you to President Staton and the search committee for the opportunity to serve on PC’s leadership team and help execute the Promise of PC.”

Acunto served in the athletic department at The Citadel for eight years before his tenure at UTEP. He became the assistant athletic director for compliance and academic services at The Citadel in 2010 before ultimately serving as interim director of athletics from December 2017 to July 2018.

As interim AD, he served on The Citadel's executive leadership team and financial review board and led the intercollegiate athletic department. He also helped develop the initial draft of a comprehensive six-year strategic plan focused on cadet-student-athlete development and academic achievement, competitive excellence, and fiscal sustainability.

Before The Citadel, he served as assistant commissioner for business and internal operations for the Atlantic 10 Conference. And for more than five years, he served as assistant and associate director of athletics for compliance at American University in Washington, DC. While at American University, he also served a year as interim director of athletics and recreation.

He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant College in Smithfield, Rhode Island. He earned a Master of Education from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He and his wife, Jennifer, who is an operating room nurse, have been married for seven years. They enjoy spending time together as a family, which also includes one dog and two cats. Rob and Jennifer are looking forward to joining the PC and Clinton communities.