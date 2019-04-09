Partners for Health

Prisma Health, LCMH: Forging partnerships with local health and education organizations.

A six-figure boost to the public health and educational opportunities of Laurens County was unveiled last Tuesday evening at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Randy Garrett, chairman of the Laurens County Health System Board, presented for the first time the 9 recipients of foundation grants from a $100,000 endowment award of Prisma Health. The recipient organizations deal with various aspects of public health, and with scholarships and at-risk youth, working all throughout Laurens County.

Grant recipients are:

-- Bell Federation for the Blind;

-- Bridging the Gap;

-- Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic;

-- Hospice of Laurens County;

-- Laurens County Cancer Association;

-- Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged;

-- Laurens County Future Scholars Program;

-- Presbyterian College - School of Pharmacy, Physician Assistant Studies Program, and Occupational Therapy Program; and

-- Servants for Sight.

The grants show a commitment to Prisma’s “impact on public health, not just within the walls of the hospital,” said Justin Benfield, Chief Operating Executive. “We are training future generations for a healthy lifestyle.”

Benfield said Prisma is committing to healthy food and exercise through partnerships with the Community Garden at Friendship AME Church, Clinton, and the Laurens County Trails Association. He said nurses-training partnerships are in place with Presbyterian College, Newberry College, Piedmont Technical College, and USC-Union at Laurens.

“Each year, Prisma Health presents the hospital $100,000 in Endowment Funds to be distributed to community organizations by discretion of the Laurens County Health Care System Board of Directors,” Garrett said. “The Board of Trustees accepts applications from organizations throughout the county that meet two criteria: funds must remain in Laurens County and be awarded to organizations involved in healthcare. After a review of the applications by the Board’s appointed Endowment Committee, a list of possible recipients is presented to the full Board of Trustees for approval.”

As partner with these community organizations, Prisma Health has received several outside awards and recognitions for its healthcare work, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said. “These organizations validated what we are doing,” he said.

Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital is growing, Williams said, with a new sleep lab, Baby Friendly designation, and 3D Mammography - the first hospital in this region to obtain the cutting-edge breast health technology.

Williams said there are new services coming in Cardiology and OB/GYN, and three new doctors on the way for the Emergency Department.

The endowment grant recipients were announced at a Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering in the conference room of the LCMH Women’s Life Center. All three State Representatives for Laurens County - Mark Willis, Doug Gilliam and Stewart Jones - attended along with other government, education and healthcare representatives, and Chamber members.

(The next Business After Hours networking event will be Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, hosted by The Clinton Presbyterian Community, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton. Info: dwyatt@laurenscounty.org)