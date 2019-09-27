A night for Red Devils

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT.

The victorious Clinton High Red Devil varsity football watches the Devil Regiment's post-game show tonight at Wilder Stadium.

In a tough defensive battle, the Red Devils defeat Pendleton, 20-14, in Clinton's Homecoming game. That was the half-time score, as each team plays hard-nosed defense throughout the second half. Navill Watson manages the game at quarterback and has several important 4th quarter runs. Konnor Richardson is The Beast on defense, scoring on a pick-six, scooping a fumble and running to the 4 to set up another score, and batting down Pendleton's 4th and 4 last-gap pass with 2:30 on the game clock.

Asia Whitmore, representing the 12th grade, is crowned the Homecoming Queen. "We had a great crowd, and we're glad we could bring them a W," football head coach Corey Fountain said.

The Devil Regiment performs Saturday at the Laurens Invitational band contest.

More later on this website and in the Oct. 2 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.